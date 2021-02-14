Barcelona beat Real Madrid to win Copa del Rey

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Barcelona claimed victory in the Copa del Rey on Sunday, defeating archrivals Real Madrid 88-73 in the final at the WiZink Center in Madrid.

Cory Higgins added 20 points for Barcelona while Rolands Smits added 13 points. Nikola Mirotic and Nick Calathes finished with 12 points each.

For Real Madrid, Walter Tavares came off the bench to add 17 points, and Alberto Abalde played with 15 points.

Barcelona secured their 26th trophy in the competition.

Lithuanian manager Sarunas Jasikevicius won his first cup at Barcelona since taking charge of the Spanish team in July 2020.