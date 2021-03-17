Barcelona president wants Messi to stay at club

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Spanish football club Barcelona's newly elected president on Wednesday said he will try to persuade Argentine superstar Lionel Messi to stay at the club.

In his inauguration ceremony at the Camp Nou Stadium, Joan Laporta said that he will do everything in his power to make Messi stay at Barcelona.

"He [Messi] knows that I love him and Barcelona loves him too," Laporta remarked.

Messi has been playing for the Spanish club's senior team since 2005 but the 33-year-old forward's contract will run out in June. He may go elsewhere this summer.

Laporta said he expects "a golden era" during his second term as Barcelona's president.

"We are here to accompany the players so that they will never be alone. We are walking on the path of happiness together," he added.

Last week, Laporta was elected the Spanish football club's new president for a second time after his 2003-2010 stint.

The 58-year-old is a lawyer.

In his seven-year tenure, Barcelona won four Spanish La Liga titles, two UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.