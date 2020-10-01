Barcelona sign US footballer Sergino Dest

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Spanish football powerhouse Barcelona on Thursday acquired 19-year-old US right back Sergino Dest from Ajax Amsterdam, a club in the Netherlands.

"FC Barcelona and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of Sergino Dest. The cost of the operation is 21 million euros [$24.6 million] plus a further 5 million in variables," Barcelona said in a statement.

He "will sign a contract for the next five seasons" and his buyout clause has been set at €400 million (nearly $470 million).

Dest was promoted to senior squad in 2019, and helped Ajax win this year's Dutch Super Cup. He also plays for the US national team.

Advertisements

ALATURKA AİLESİ ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?