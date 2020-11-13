Barcelona stun Fenerbahce 97-55 at home

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Spanish side Barcelona hammered Fenerbahce Beko 97-55 Thursday in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 8 game.

Barca's Slovakian star Kyle Kuric was the top scorer for his team with 25 points at Barcelona's Palau Blaugrana arena.

Latvian forward Rolands Smits scored 20 points and five rebounds while Montenegrin-Spanish forward Nikola Mirotic added 16 points and eight rebounds.

For Fenerbahce, Lorenzo Brown finished with 10 points as Leo Westermann helped his team with nine points and five assists.

With the result, Turkish club Fenerbahce suffered its fourth defeat while Barcelona secured its seventh win.