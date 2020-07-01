Barcelona upset with draw against Atletico Madrid

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Second-placed Barcelona drew 2-2 with third-placed Atletico Madrid in a match held Tuesday.

Home team Barcelona led the first half after Diego Costa scored an own goal in the 12th minute.

However, Atletico's midfielder Saul Niguez equalized the game with a penalty goal in the 19th minute.

In the second half, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi successfully converted the penalty, making it 2-1 as he reached the 700th goal in his professional career.

The visitors were again awarded a penalty kick in the 62nd minute as the goal came from Saul Niguez.

Atletico Madrid managed to get one point in a thrilling 2-2 game at Camp Nou.

Messi, 33, has now scored 700 goals in all competitions as he netted 630 for Barcelona and 70 for his country, Argentina.

With this result, Barcelona has 70 points in 33 matches to pursue leaders Real Madrid, who have 71 points in 32 games.

With 59 points, Atletico Madrid is currently in third spot with 33 games in the La Liga table.

Barca goalie Marc-Andre ter Stegen had deflected the first penalty shot, but the video assistant referee (VAR) caught him because he jumped off his line and the penalty was repeated.