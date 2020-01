Barzani ile görüşen Trump, Iraklı Kürtlerle Suriyeli Kürtleri karıştırdı

Trump thinks all Kurds are Mr Kurd.

Here he speaks at length about Syria to Iraq’s Kurdish region president as though it was Mazloum Abdo of the Syrian YPG.

‘Thank you for keeping the zone safe.’

And to add insult to injury: “We’re keeping the oil’ pic.twitter.com/06vbWF4J7O

