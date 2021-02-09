Basaksehir beat 10-man Fenerbahce to reach Turkish Cup semis

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Medipol Basaksehir booked their spot in the Ziraat Turkish Cup's semifinals with a 2-1 win over Fenerbahce on Tuesday.

Basaksehir’s Chilean winger Junior Fernandes fired in a right-footed strike from a narrow-angle to open the scoring in the 42nd minute at Fenerbahce’s Ulker Stadium.

Minutes later, Fenerbahce was down to 10 men. Uruguayan defender Mauricio Lemos was sent off following a video assistant referee (VAR) review of a harsh tackle on Turkish winger Deniz Turuc.

The challenge ended Turuc’s night and he was subbed off due to injury.

Fenerbahce pulled level in the 72nd minute courtesy of a bit of brilliance from Ecuadorian winger Enner Valencia on a counterattack.

The match ended 1-1 and went to extra time.

Norwegian forward Fredrik Gulbrandsen put Basaksehir ahead in the 96th minute with a chipped goal over Fenerbahce goalkeeper Harun Tekin.

Fenerbahce were on the attack for the remainder of the match, but Basaksehir held on for the win.

The victors will face either Ittifak Holding Konyaspor or Besiktas in the semifinals.