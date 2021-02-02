Basaksehir sign Youssouf Ndayishimiye

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Defending Super Lig champions Medipol Basaksehir announced the signing of Youssouf Ndayishimiye from Yeni Malatyaspor on Monday.

The 22-year-old midfielder from Burundi signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Istanbul side.

Ndayishimiye made 17 appearances for Yeni Malatyaspor this season.

Separately, another Super Lig side, Besiktas, has cancelled center-back Nicolas Isimat-Mirin's contract by mutual consent.

Isimat-Mirin, 29, joined Besiktas in August 2019 and played only 14 games for the Black Eagles.