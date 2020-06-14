Basketball: Aaron Jackson leaves Maccabi FOX

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv announced on Sunday that the club released the American guard Aaron Jackson.

The club thanked Jackson for his performance and wished him the all best for the rest of his career.

"The agreement between Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv and Aaron Jackson, who joined the team during the current season and helped it to cope with many challenges, has ended," the Israeli club said on Twitter.

The 34-year old player joined Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv in December 2019, averaging 4.3 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 12 EuroLeague games before the cancelation of 2019-20 season.