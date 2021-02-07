Basketball: Anadolu Efes get home win against Besiktas

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Anadolu Efes beat Besiktas lcrypex with a 84-80 score Sunday in an ING Basketball Lig game.

Croatian guard Krunoslav Simon was the highest scorer of his team with 22 points and seven assists at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem.

Bryant Dunston and Shane Larkin produced 13 points each in the home victory.

For Besiktas, Sehmus Hazer finished with 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Efes are currently at the top of the standings with a 20-0 loss/win.

– Fenerbahce defeat Aliaga Petkim Spor on road

Fenerbahce Beko also won against Aliaga Petkim Spor 80-67 at Izmir's Enka Sport Hall.

Mexican guard Alex Perez played with 16 points and five assists on the road win.

Melih Mahmutoglu and Kyle O'Quinn came off the bench to play with 14 points each.

For the home side, Kendric Ray, Ege Arar, and Ilkan Karaman helped their team with 12 points.

Third-place Fenerbahce have a 15-5 win-loss record.

In Saturday's game, Pinar Karsiyaka lost to Darussafaka Tekfen with a 86-77 score.

With this result, Pinar Karsiyaka remained in second place with a 20-16 win-loss record, while seventh-place Darussafaka improved to a 20-10 win-loss

Fourth-place Turk Telekom won against HDI Sigorta Afyon Bld. 89-86 on Saturday.

Having 20-12 win-loss record, Turk Telekom are in the fourth spot in the ING Basketball Lig standings.

– Week 20 results:

Empera Hali Gaziantep Basketbol – Galatasaray Doga Sigorta: 68-61

Turk Telekom – HDI Sigorta Afyon Bld.: 89-86

Darussafaka Tekfen – Pinar Karsiyaka: 86-77

Bahcesehir Koleji – Buyukcekmece Basket: 83-74

Aliaga Genclik – Fenerbahce Beko: 67 – 80

Lokman Hekim Fethiye Bld. – OGM Ormanspor: 98 – 89

Anadolu Efes – Besiktas SJ: 84-80

TOFAS – Frutti Extra Bursaspor: 84-77