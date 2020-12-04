Basketball: Anadolu Efes suffers huge loss at home

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish basketball team Anadolu Efes was stunned 77-59 Friday by Spain's TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 12 game in Istanbul.

It was the fifth loss for Anadolu Efes while Baskonia notched a sixth win in the regular season.

US center Alec Peters scored 18 points to go along with seven rebounds in the Spanish victory away from home.

Achille Polonara and Youssoupha Fall each had 12 points.

Guard Pierria Henry racked up 11 points.

No player for Anadolu Efes was in double digits. The top scorer was US-born point guard Shane Larkin who scored 8 points.

He also had five assists and three steals.

– Friday's results:

Anadolu Efes – TD Systems Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: 59-77

Zalgiris Kaunas – Barcelona: 62-73