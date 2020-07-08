Basketball: Barcelona extend Davies' contract

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Barcelona extended the contract of American-Ugandan center Brandon Davies until 2022, the Spanish basketball club said on Wednesday.

"Barça and Brandon Davies have reached an agreement to extend the player’s contract until 30 June 2022," Barcelona said on Twitter.

American-born Davies, 28, previously played for the NBA franchises, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Last season, Davies averaged 9.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 28 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague appearances.