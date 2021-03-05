Basketball: Fenerbahce Beko claim road win over ASVEL

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Fenerbahce Beko beat France's LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 90-86 late Friday in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game.

Nando de Colo played a crucial role in the victory, taking his team to 17 wins in the regular season.

The French guard lead all scorers with 24 points to go along with six assists.

Serbian forward Marko Guduric and Canadian guard Dyshawn Pierre had 13 apiece at Villeurbanne Astroballe Arena.

David Lighty led ASVEL Villeurbanne with 15 points.

And Belgian center Ismael Bako added 14 points and five rebounds in the losing effort.

Fenerbahce Beko improved to a 17-11 win/loss record in EuroLeague regular season.