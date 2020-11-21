Basketball: Fenerbahce lose to Real Madrid in away game

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Spain's Real Madrid beat Fenerbahce by a score of 94-74 Friday in Round 10 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

Alberto Abalde and Jaycee Carroll led the Spanish team to victory at Madrid's Wizink Center.

Abalde racked up 17 points, while Carroll finished with 15.

Anthony Randolph added 14 to go along with four rebounds.

German center Danilo Barthel led Fenerbahce with 22 points.

Lorenzo Brown added 18, six rebounds and five assists for the Istanbul club.

Fenerbahce Beko is now 4-6 as Real Madrid sealed their sixth victory in the EuroLeague regular season.

– Friday's results in EuroLeague:

Alba Berlin – Zenit St Petersburg: 66-73

Ax Armani Exchange Milan – Zalgiris Kaunas: 98-92

FC Barcelona – Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade: 76-55

Valencia Basket – Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv: 82-80