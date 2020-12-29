Basketball: Galatasaray acquire 3 players

​​​​​​​By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish basketball team Galatasaray signed three new players to bolster their squad for the rest of the season.

Travis Trice, Amile Jefferson and Assem Marei joined the Lions, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The US point guard Travis Trice, 27, previously played for TOFAS in Turkey.

He racked up 11.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his last club SIG Strasbourg in the 2019-2020 season.

The 27-year-old Amile Jefferson from the US played for Orlando Magic over the last two seasons, averaging 1.4 points in 30 games.

He lastly played seven matches with the G-League team Lakeland Magic, producing 25.9 points and 12.7 rebounds last season.

The Egyptian center Assem Marei, 28, played for the French side Metropolitans 92 and averaged 10.1 points this season.