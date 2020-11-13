Basketball: Micic comes up big in win for Anadolu Efes

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Serbian guard Vasilije Micic carried Anadolu Efes to a 80-77 win Friday in Athens during a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game against Greek club Panathinaikos OPAP.

The playmaker was on fire in the EuroLeague Round 8 at OAKA, scoring 33 points for the Turkish victory.

The Greek side led 22-21 at the end of the first quarter and headed to the dressing room in front 40-36 at the half.

But Anadolu Efes staged a comeback and took the lead 59-54 to start the fourth quarter.

The last stanza saw a thrilling struggle for both teams as Anadolu Efes scored 21 points. Panathinaikos OPAP racked up 23 but fell short as the Istanbul team was able to prevail.

Micic was the game’s top scorer

The Greek team's highest scorer was US guard Shelvin Mack who had 18.

Anadolu Efes is now 4-3 in the 2020-21 regular season.

The Turkish team will play a Round 5 game against France's LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne next month. It was previously postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Panathinaikos OPAP goes to 2-4 this season and will play a Round 3 game against LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne in December.

The Greek club did not play Round 6 against Russia's Zenit St. Petersburg last month because it was suspended by organizers for health reasons.

– Friday's results in EuroLeague:

Panathinaikos OPAP – Anadolu Efes: 77-80

Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade – Real Madrid: 67-73

Bayern Munich – Valencia Basket: 90-79

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne – Zenit St Petersburg: 53-66