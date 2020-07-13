Basketball: Serbian guard Nedovic joins Panathinaikos

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Greek basketball club Panathinaikos announced Monday that Serbian guard Nemanja Nedovic had joined the team for the 2020-21 gaming season.

Nedovic can play at both the point guard and shooting guard positions, and has also represented the senior Serbian national basketball team internationally.

He has been a part of Serbia's Crvena Zvezda, Lithuania's Lietuvos Rytas, Golden State Warriors in the NBA, Spanish clubs Valencia and Unicaja, and Italy's AX Armani Exchange Milan as well.

The 29-year-old averaged 7.9 points and 1.7 assists in 17 EuroLeague games last season with Olimpia Milan.

During his time with Unicaja, Nedovic helped the team clinch the EuroCup after defeating Valencia BC in the finals of the 2016-17 season.