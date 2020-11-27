Basketball: Turkey to face Croatia in EuroBasket quals

By Ercan Cakar

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Turkish men's national basketball team will play against Croatia in the EuroBasket 2022 qualifiers on Friday.

Turkey lost the first two games in the EuroBasket 2022 qualifying Group D against the Netherlands by 72-65 and Sweden 87-80.

Croatia won all two games to lead the group. The Netherlands and Sweden had 1 win and 1 loss each. Turkey comes last.

Friday's game in Sinan Erdem Sports Hall, Istanbul, will start at 7 p.m. local time (1600GMT).

Turkey is set for its 996th match in history as it won 510 games, lost 484 others and tied in 1 match (against Macedonia in 1995).

The Turkish team played its first match against Greece in 1936.

In Orhun Ene's term, Turkey won 8 games but lost 9 others.

Former Turkish point guard Ene is spending his 2nd stint in the Turkish national team.

He has recently been hired to coach the team.

Ene previously coached Turkey in 2011.