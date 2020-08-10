Basketball: Turkey's Galatasaray sign Motum

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish basketball club Galatasaray Doga Sigorta acquired Australian power forward Brock Motum on Monday.

"We signed 1+1 year contract with the Australian power forward [Motum]," Galatasaray said on Twitter to announce their new signing.

The 29-year-old spent the last season at the Spanish club Valencia Basket.

He averaged 6.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in last season's 20 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague matches.

The Australian national team member played for another Turkish team Anadolu Efes in 2017-2019.

Motum won the 2019 Turkish Basketball Super League title with Anadolu Efes.