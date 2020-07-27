Basketball: US guard Eddie moves to Fenerbahce Beko

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Jarell Eddie has signed a one-year deal with option for another season with Turkish basketball side Fenerbahce Beko, the club announced on Monday.

"My family and I are really excited to be joining such a prestigious club in a great city with such great fans. I really like our roster and think we can make some real noise this year," Eddie said in a statement.

"I’m excited about the challenge of playing in Euroleague and Turkey and look forward showing the world what I can do at this level," he added.

Eddie, 28, has played for NBA's Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls, and Spain’s UCAM Murcia.

The US guard averaged 14.4 points on 44.0% three-point shooting and 3.1 rebounds in 22 Spanish League games with UCAM Murcia last season.