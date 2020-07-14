Basketball: US playmaker joins Fenerbahce Beko

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – US guard Lorenzo Brown joined Fenerbahce Beko on Tuesday signing a one-year contract with the Istanbul side.

"Brown is a player who can play both guard positions. He is a guard with excellent size for his position and a great defender who gets a lot of steals," Fenerbahce said on its website.

Spending the last season with the Serbian side Crvena Zvezda, Brown averaged 12.3 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 27 EuroLeague matches.

The 29-year-old previously played for several NBA teams, including Toronto Raptors Philadelphia, Minnesota and Phoenix, as well as Zhejiang in China and Crvena Zvezda in Serbia.