Bayern, Chelsea through to Champions League last 8

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Bayern Munich and Chelsea qualified for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals Wednesday evening.

In a last 16 match, Germany's Bayern Munich beat Italian club Lazio 2-1 in Munich.

Polish star Robert Lewandowski's goal from a penalty in the first half put Bayern in front.

German forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled the lead for his team in the 73rd minute.

Lazio narrowed the gap in the 82nd minute as Italian midfielder Marco Parolo scored, but it wasn’t enough and Bayern clinched the 2-1 victory to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Germans previously secured a 4-1 win in the first leg in Rome.

Lazio have been eliminated from the Champions League.

– Chelsea bag last 8 ticket

In the other match of the evening, English club Chelsea beat their Spanish opponents Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the round of 16 second leg to make the quarterfinals.

Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech and Italian defender Emerson Palmieri were the scorers for Chelsea at London's Stamford Bridge Stadium.

Near the end of the match, Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic was shown the red card, and the visitors were down to 10 men.

Chelsea, who previously won the first leg 1-0, qualified for the last 8, but Atletico Madrid's journey in the European campaign ended.

– Last 8

The draw for the Champions League quarterfinals will be held on Friday, March 19 in Switzerland.

Bayern Munich (Germany), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Chelsea (England), Liverpool (England), Manchester City (England), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Porto (Portugal) and Real Madrid (Spain) will enter the last eight draw.