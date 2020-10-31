Bayern head Bundesliga standings after beating Koln 2-1

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Bayern Munich jumped to the top of the Bundesliga table after defeating Koln 2-1 in an away match Saturday.

Goals by Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry secured the win while Dominick Drexler was the lone scorer for the home team.

Bayern Munich now head the Bundesliga with 15 points.

In another match, RB Leipzig suffered their first loss of the season in the league, losing to Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 on a goal by Hannes Wolf.

Another title contender, Borussia Dortmund, beat Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 as German center-back Mats Hummels scored twice.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig trail Bayern Munich, sitting in second and third place, respectively.