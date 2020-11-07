Bayern Munich beat Dortmund to retain Bundesliga lead

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Bayern Munich toppled rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-2 to retain the lead Saturday in the German top-tier football division Bundesliga.

The first half at Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park ended 1-1.

Dortmund's German star Marco Reus drew first blood in minute 45 but Bayern gave a quick response in first-half stoppage time when Austrian left-back David Alaba scored the equalizer.

The visitors came back in the early minutes of the second half as Bayern Munich's Polish star Robert Lewandowski gave his team the lead.

In minute 80, German winger Leroy Sane made it 3-1 for Bayern Munich.

But Dortmund star from Norway, Erling Haaland scored in the 83rd minute to narrow the gap to one and fell short of a comeback.

Bayern Munich boosted their points to 18 to retain the lead in Bundesliga.

Second-place RB Leipzig have 16 points in the standings.

Borussia Dortmund dropped to the third spot with 15 points.