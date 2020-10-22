Bayern Munich hammer Atletico Madrid 4-0

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – The defending UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich made a flawless start to the 2020-21 campaign with a 4-0 win over Spain's Atletico Madrid late Wednesday.

Bayern Munich drew the first blood against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Group A match as French wing forward Kingsley Coman scored in the 28th minute.

The home team doubled the gap in minute 41 as German midfielder Leon Goretzka's shot in the area beat Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

In the minute of 66, Bayern Munich's French midfielder

Corentin Tolisso fired a long range missile to make it 3-0 for his team.

Coman scored on a counter attack in the 72nd minute to secure the 4-0 victory for Bayern Munich in the Group A match.

The French international, Coman was on fire to contribute to his team's large win at the Football Arena Munich, Germany.

Results:

– Group A:

Salzburg – Lokomotiv Moscow: 2-2

Bayern Munich – Atletico Madrid: 4-0

– Group B:

Real Madrid – Shakhtar Donetsk: 2-3

Inter Milan – Borussia Monchengladbach: 2-2

– Group C:

Manchester City – Porto: 3-1

Olympiacos – Olympique Marseille: 1-0

– Group D:

Ajax – Liverpool: 0-1

Midtjylland – Atalanta: 0-4