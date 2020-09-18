Bayern Munich hammer Schalke 04 in Bundesliga opener

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Serge Gnabry's hat trick helped Bayern Munich topple Schalke 04 with an 8-0 score Friday in the opening match of the Bundesliga season.

Bayern Munich found three goals with Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka in the first half at Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski also converted a penalty shot in the minute 30.

In the second half goals by Serge Gnabry (2), Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala sealed a comfortable victory for Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Musiala, 17, became Bayern's youngest ever Bundesliga goal scorer, while Gnarby converted his first-ever Bundesliga hat-trick.

This match was played without fans in attendance because of an increase in coronavirus cases.

– The schedule for matchday 1:

– Saturday

Union Berlin – Augsburg

Cologne – Hoffenheim

Werder Bremen – Hertha Berlin

Stuttgart – Freiburg

Borussia Dortmund – Monchengladbach

– Sunday

RB Leipzig – Mainz 05

Wolfsburg – Bayer Leverkusen