Bayern Munich hires German legend Miroslav Klose

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – German football powerhouse Bayern Munich reinforced its technical staff Thursday by appointing legend Miroslav Klose as first team's new assistant coach.

"Miroslav Klose (41) will be head coach Hansi Flick's new assistant coach from 1 July 2020," according to the team that said Klose signed a contract which runs until June 30, 2021.

"It feels very good, I'm very much looking forward to the task. Hansi Flick and I have known each other very well since our years together in the German national team," Klose said of the team’s manager.

The club extended Danny Rohl's deal as assistant coach until June 30, 2023.

Klose won the 2014 FIFA World Cup trophy with Germany at age 36.

He participated in World Cup tournaments in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 and is the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, netting 16 goals between 2002 and 2014.

He is also the record holder for the Germany national team with 71 goals.

Klose was a Bayern Munich forward from 2007 to 2011 and became German champion with the team in 2008 and 2010.

In addition to Bayern Munich, Klose played for Kaiserslautern, Werder Bremen and Italian club Lazio until his retirement in 2016.