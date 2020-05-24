Bayern Munich keep up 4-point gap at top of Bundesliga

By Muhammed Enes Calli
ANKARA (AA) – Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this weekend kept their four-point lead at the top of Bundesliga after hammering Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2.
Bayern Munich collected 61 points on Saturday, scoring their sixth consecutive win in the league at the end of Week 27.
Second-place Borussia Dortmund on Saturday was defeated 2-0 in an away match, chasing the leaders with 57 points.
RB Leipzig on Sunday thrashed Mainz 5-0 at Opel Arena to keep their hopes alive for the leadership, seven points behind Bayern Munich.
Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday jumped to third place with 53 points after they gained a critical 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park.
All the games were played without fans as a measure against the coronavirus pandemic.
Results in Bundesliga:
Hertha Berlin – Union Berlin: 4-0
Freiburg – Werder Bremen: 0-1
Paderborn – Hoffenheim: 1-1
Wolfsburg – Borussia Dortmund: 0-2
B. Monchengladbach – Bayer Leverkusen: 1-3
Bayern Munich – Eintracht Frankfurt: 5-2
Schalke 04 – Augsburg: 0-3
Mainz – RB Leipzig: 0-5
Koln – Fortuna Duesseldorf: 2-2