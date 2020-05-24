Bayern Munich keep up 4-point gap at top of Bundesliga

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this weekend kept their four-point lead at the top of Bundesliga after hammering Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2.

Bayern Munich collected 61 points on Saturday, scoring their sixth consecutive win in the league at the end of Week 27.

Second-place Borussia Dortmund on Saturday was defeated 2-0 in an away match, chasing the leaders with 57 points.

RB Leipzig on Sunday thrashed Mainz 5-0 at Opel Arena to keep their hopes alive for the leadership, seven points behind Bayern Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday jumped to third place with 53 points after they gained a critical 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park.

All the games were played without fans as a measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

Results in Bundesliga:

Hertha Berlin – Union Berlin: 4-0

Freiburg – Werder Bremen: 0-1

Paderborn – Hoffenheim: 1-1

Wolfsburg – Borussia Dortmund: 0-2

B. Monchengladbach – Bayer Leverkusen: 1-3

Bayern Munich – Eintracht Frankfurt: 5-2

Schalke 04 – Augsburg: 0-3

Mainz – RB Leipzig: 0-5

Koln – Fortuna Duesseldorf: 2-2