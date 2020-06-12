Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago out for 3 weeks

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out for three weeks over groin injury, the German football powerhouse said on Friday.

"Due to a long-term injury exacerbated by a collision in the DFB [German] Cup semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Bayern midfielder Thiago has undergone groin surgery and will be sidelined for the next three weeks," Bayern Munich said on its website.

The 29-year-old Spanish player is expected to return for the 2020 German Cup final as Bayern Munich will face Bayer Leverkusen on July 4 in Berlin.

This season he scored three goals in 35 appearances.

A pure Barcelona product, Thiago joined Bayern Munich in 2013.