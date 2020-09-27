Bayern Munich suffer shock loss to Hoffenheim

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich disappointed their fans with a shocking 4-1 loss against Hoffenheim on Sunday, marking their first defeat in 32 matches.

Hoffenheim took the lead in the 16th minute as Bosnian defender Ermin Bicakcic scored with a header.

The home team doubled the gap in the 24th minute as Hoffenheim's Munas Dabbur chipped the ball over the goalkeeper.

Bayern narrowed the gap in the 36th minute as German midfielder Joshua Kimmich scored outside the Hoffenheim area, making it 1-2.

Hoffenheim clinched the win after the third goal in the 77th minute netted by Croatian forward Andrej Kramaric.

Kramaric scored a penalty kick in injury time as Hoffenheim won the match 4-1.

Following the win, Hoffenheim has six points in week two to lead the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich has three points and is in seventh spot in the standings.