Bayern Munich win German Super Cup

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Bayern Munich were crowned the 2020 German Super Cup champions Wednesday following their 3-2 win against rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern drew first blood in the 18th minute at the Allianz Arena in Munich when French midfielder Corentin Tolisso scored the opener on a counter attack.

They doubled the lead in the 32nd minute as German forward Thomas Muller scored a header for the Bavarians.

Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt narrowed the gap in the 39th minute as the German midfielder fired a vicious strike to beat Bayern’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern led the first half 2-1.

Borussia Dortmund pulled level in the 55th minute as Norwegian star Erling Haaland latched onto a through ball to finish in a one-on-one against Neuer.

But in the 82nd minute, Bayern scored the winning goal.

Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz parried a shot by German midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who flicked in the rebound.

Bayern made the quintuple, winning all the trophies for the 2019-20 season including the German top-tier division Bundesliga, German Cup, German Super Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.