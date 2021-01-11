BDS movement calls for continuing boycott against Israel

By Awad al-Rujoub

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement called Sunday for intensifying its campaign against Israel in 2021 and the imposition of international sanctions over its occupation and persecution of the Palestinian people.

In its annual report, which reviewed its achievements in 2020, BDS said the wave of normalization with Israel requires joining efforts to preserve the Palestinian cause.

In 2020, four Arab countries announced normalization deals with Israel, starting with the United Arab Emirates and followed by Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. This came in the wake of similar moves by Egypt and Jordan, which signed deals with Israel in 1979 and 1994 respectively.

BDS called for making the price of normalization high in 2021 and to force Israel to pay the price for its crimes against the Palestinians.

It said its theme for 2021 is to end the Israeli occupation and colonial regime.

The movement added that around 100 Arab artists, including Palestinians, have pledged to boycott all cultural activities sponsored by the UAE over its normalization with Israel.

Formed in 2005, the BDS movement is a Palestinian-led movement that works to end international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law, according to its website.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara