Belaruslu muhalif Tihanovskaya, Beyaz Saray Ulusal Güvenlik Danışmanı Sullivan ile görüştü

It was a pleasure to meet National Security Advisor to Biden @jakejsullivan at @WhiteHouse. Thankful for 🇺🇸 principled position on the crisis in Belarus. I called for enhancing civil society aid & supporting the demand of Belarusians for a new free & fair presidential election. pic.twitter.com/2ulc8hHWNi

— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) July 20, 2021