Belgium's football coach extends contract till 2022

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Spanish head coach Roberto Martinez extended his contract with Belgium until 2022, the Royal Belgian Football Association confirmed on Wednesday.

An online press conference is scheduled later in the day "in which the manager comments on his contract extension."

Martinez joined the Red Devils replacing Marc Wilmots in 2016 after Wales eliminated Belgium 3-1 in the quarter-finals of EURO 2016.

The 46-year-old manager helped the national team reach to a semifinal finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He has also coached Swansea City, Wigan, and Everton in the English Premier League.