Berlin, Trump’ın İran’a baskı yapmazlarsa yaptırımla tehdidini doğruladı, Zarif ‘Zorbaya diz çöküp bizi sattınız’ dedi

Told #Raisina2020 that Iran believes in diplomacy: but not in re-negotiating a UNSC Resolution we agreed on with 6 Governments & EU.

We did not sign an “Obama deal” to go for a “Trump deal” now. Even if we did, who’s to say we won’t need Biden, Sanders or Warren deal next year? pic.twitter.com/Lf1AovSINJ

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 15, 2020