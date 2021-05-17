Besiktas, Antalyaspor to face off in 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish football teams Besiktas and Fraport TAV Antalyaspor will battle to lift the 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup on Tuesday.

The Black Eagles seek a trophy double after winning the Super Lig title on goal differences in a nail-biting Sunday evening title race.

Antalyaspor aim to win the cup for the first time in their hitory, having made it to their second final, while Besiktas have captured nine Turkish Cups out of 15 finals.

Galatasaray currently hold the most Turkish Cups, having won 18 trophies since the 1962-1963 season.

The 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup final was supposed to be held with one-third total seating capacity but the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) changed course, decreasing further the number of fans attending the stadium.

A total of 250 fans on each side will be allowed to watch the game in Izmir's Gursel Aksel Stadium.

The final will be officiated by Ali Palabiyik.