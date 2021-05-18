Besiktas capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Besiktas defeated Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-0 on Tuesday in the Ziraat Turkish Cup final to complete a domestic double in the 2020-2021 season.

First-half goals from Josef de Souza and Valentin Rosier claimed the Istanbul side's Turkish Cup victory at Izmir's Gursel Aksel Stadium.

After winning the Super Lig trophy in a nail-biting Saturday evening title race, the Black Eagles secured two domestic cups in four days.

Besiktas captured its 10th Turkish Cup in their 16th final.