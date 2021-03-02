Besiktas claim narrow 1-0 win over Yeni Malatyaspor

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Besiktas secured a valuable victory in the title race by sealing a narrow 1-0 win on Tuesday against Yeni Malatyaspor.

Atiba Hutchinson scored the only goal to claim three points for the away side in Minute 58 in the Super Lig's Week 28 clash.

Besiktas increased their points to 57 to stay in the second spot on goal difference behind Galatasaray, while Yeni Malatyaspor collected 31 and is in the 13th spot.

Gaziantep defeated Genclerbirligi 2-1 at home in another Super Lig clash.