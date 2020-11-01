Besiktas defeat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 in Super Lig

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Besiktas beat Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 for the second consecutive league win on Sunday.

Both teams were not able to break the deadlock in the first half.

In the 55th minute, Canadian striker Cyle Larin scored a header to seal a narrow win for home team at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Besiktas now have 10 points in six matches in Turkish Super Lig while Yeni Malatyaspor collected eight points in seven games.

Sunday's results in Turkish Super Lig:

Caykur Rizespor – Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 1-0

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Medipol Basaksehir: 1-2

Besiktas – Yeni Malatyaspor: 1-0