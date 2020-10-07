Besiktas forward Nayir joins Croatia's Hajduk Split

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Croatian football club Hajduk Split on Wednesday signed Besiktas' Turkish striker Umut Nayir on a season-long loan.

In a statement, Hajduk said that Nayir, 27, will play for the Croatian team this season and it has a right to buy him.

Nayir will wear no. 17 jersey.

He is the first Turkish national to play for Hajduk.

The Croatian club also wished him best of luck and success.

Apart from Besiktas, Nayir has played for several Turkish teams: MKE Ankaragucu, Osmanlispor, Yeni Malatyaspor, Goztepe and Bursaspor.