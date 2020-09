By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Sergen Yalcin, manager of Turkish football club Besiktas, has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the Istanbul club said Yalcin has not developed any symptoms and will remain in isolation.

It said his “treatment has already started” and wished him a speedy recovery.

Yalcin, 47, became the manager of Besiktas in January this year, replacing Abdullah Avci.