Besiktas ordered to pay compensation to former manager

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish manager Abdullah Avci will receive compensation from Besiktas for the termination of his contract, an arbitration body said Thursday.

The Turkish football club was ordered to pay 17.1 million Turkish liras ($2 million), according to the Arbitration Committee of Turkish Football Federation.

Avci was sacked in January 2020 because of a disappointing season when he managed the Istanbul side for seven months in 27 matches during the 2019-20 season.

In April, the Black-Eagles were ordered to pay 17.3 million Turkish liras to Avci by the Turkish Football Federation's Dispute Resolution Committee but Besiktas appealed to the Arbitration Committee.