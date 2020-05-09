Besiktas player, staffer test positive for COVID-19

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – A player and a staff member of Besiktas have tested positive for COVID-19, the Turkish football club announced on Saturday.

The club tested all players and staff members on Friday, according to a statement.

The Istanbul club did not identify the infected player or staff member but said their treatment and isolation process had started.

The development came just days after the Black Eagles resumed training in modified groups on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, a player from Turkish Super Lig club MKE Ankaragucu also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ankara-based club suspended its training sessions and will test players and staff again on May 11.

Turkey’s football leagues, which have been suspended since March, are set to resume this summer.

The Turkish Football Federation announced on Wednesday that the Super Lig and lower divisions will start over the June 12-14 weekend.

A total of 135,569 coronavirus cases have been reported in Turkey so far, with the death toll at 3,689 and more than 86,300 recoveries.