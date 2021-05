By Muhammed Enes Call

ANKARA (AA) – Besiktas Vodafone clinched the Turkcell Women's First Football League title after beating Fatih Vatanspor 2-0 in the final on Wednesday.

Goals from Esra Erol and Melike Ozturk in the second half gave a victory to Besiktas Vodafone at the Arslan Zeki Demirci Sports Complex in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya.

Following this victory, Besiktas Vodafone booked their place for the UEFA Women's Champions League to represent Turkey next season.