Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 finalists revealed

By Muhmammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 finalists have been revealed on Friday.

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona's Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski are named the Best FIFA Men’s Player award finalists.

The winners of the awards will be announced on Dec. 17.

The shortlisted nominees for the awards are listed as follows:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Wendie Renard (Lyon).

The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (Olympique Lyonnais), Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid).

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Emma Hayes (Chelsea), Jean-Luc Vasseur (Olympique Lyonnais), Sarina Wiegman (Dutch national team).

The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United), Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

The FIFA Puskas Award: Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Son Heung-min, Luis Suarez.