Biden accepts nomination, seeks to unify party, nation

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – Joe Biden made it official Thursday night, accepting the Democratic Party's nomination for president while calling for the country and fellow partisans to unite.

Addressing his party's national convention on its final night, Biden said President Donald Trump has "cloaked America in darkness for far too long," spreading what he said is "too much anger, too much fear, too much division."

"Here and now, I give you my word. If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It’s time for us, for we the people to come together," Biden said. "And make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America. We’ll choose hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness over privilege.”

If elected, Biden, who is 77, will be the oldest person to assume the White House.