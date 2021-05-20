Biden, al-Sisi discuss de-escalation in embattled Gaza

By Ibrahim al-Khazen

ISTANBUL (AA) – US President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday discussed efforts to end the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

In the call – President Biden’s first with al-Sisi since the US leader took office in January – both agreed to continue coordination in order to contain the situation in the Palestinian territories, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency.

Egyptian intelligence and UN Special Envoy to the Middle East Tor Wennesland are leading efforts between Hamas and Israel to reach a cease-fire in the Palestinian territories.

At least 232 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s relentless assault on the Gaza Strip since May 10, including 39 women, 65 children, and 17 elderly people.

According to the Gaza-based Health Ministry, over 1,700 more people have been injured as Israel continues to pound the besieged Palestinian territory in airstrikes.

Twelve people in Israel have been killed in rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, after Tel-Aviv ignored an ultimatum by Palestinian resistance groups to cease its attacks.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara