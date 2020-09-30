Biden asks Trump 'Will you shut up, man?' at debate

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Republican incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden interrupted each other multiple times during the first US presidential debate Tuesday evening.

Around 20 minutes into the event, moderator Chris Wallace raised the subject of the Supreme Court and asked Biden if he backed Democratic calls to end Senate filibusters or would support adding justices to the court if Trump’s pick Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed.

Interrupted by Trump, who repeatedly asked if he would pack the court, Biden refused to answer the question.

"Will you shut up, man?" Biden snapped at Trump when he insisted that the former vice president answer his question. "This is so unpresidential."

The debate covered a range of topics, including the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, race and violence in cities and election integrity.

Trump and Biden will again take the stage on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 in the final two presidential debates.