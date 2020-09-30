Biden calls Trump 'fool' for holding rallies amid virus

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – Democratic nominee Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate Tuesday night for holding campaign rallies amid the coronavirus pandemic, calling him a “fool.”

Moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump why he is holding big rallies, and Trump said it is because people "want to hear what I have to say" and claimed he had "no negative effect" from the rallies.

"So far, we have had no problem whatsoever. It’s outside that’s a big difference, according to the experts, and we do them outside. We have tremendous crowds," Trump said.

In response, Biden claimed that Trump does not care about the spread of the virus, saying "He never worried about you. He’s not worried about the people out there breathing."

Trump, Biden said, has been "totally irresponsible, the way in which he has handled the social distancing and people wearing masks, basically encouraging them not to.

"He's a fool on this," added Biden.

Biden is holding smaller campaign events, which Trump hit back at "because nobody will show up."

Trump has held more than 20 rallies so far, mostly outdoor, while the Biden campaign prefers phone calls and social media events.

The virus has infected 7.1 million people across the US and killed more than 205,000.