Biden lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

By Michael Hernandez

WASHINGTON (AA) – US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Wednesday alongside most living former presidents.

Biden and Harris were joined by former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as their wives, while a military band played during the solemn ceremony.

Former President Donald Trump did not join the ceremony, opting to ditch the inaugural events altogether and instead fly to the state of Florida. Former President Jimmy Carter, who is 96, did not travel to Washington, D.C. due to his age and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony is the US's memorial to troops whose remains have not been identified.

Biden will next be escorted to the White House by representatives from all US service branches for his first visit to the executive mansion as president.